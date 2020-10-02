Wait, Now Disneyland Wants To Slow Down Theme Park Reopening?

For the last several weeks Disneyland has been especially aggressive when it has come to lobbying the state of California to get the guidance necessary for theme parks to reopen. We've seen direct appears from the Chairman of Disney Parks, the President of Disneyland. Disney blamed recent layoffs in part on the fact that the park was still closed. So it would seem that when word came out yesterday that the state would be releasing those guidelines sometime this week, Disneyland Resort would be happy, but instead, now Disneyland and other theme parks in the state are actually asking the Governor to hold off on releasing the guidelines.