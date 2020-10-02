Chris Hemsworth Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Thanking The Fans For Extraction’s Success

The People’s Choice Nominations came out today and myself and Extraction got a number of nominations. So thank you so much for your support for this film. As you know, it was Netflix’s biggest film of all time. And none of it was possible without all of you guys. I gotta say the People’s Choice Awards are the most special for me because it is the vote of the fans. It’s the vote of the People. It’s your voice saying that these are the films and the people that you love and support. We can’t thank you enough for that. We’d all be unemployed without you.