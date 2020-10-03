Ferris Bueller's Day Off's Alan Ruck Reprises His Role For New Ad, And It's Classic

The commercial starts out as a pretty simple play on Ferris Beuller's Day Off, with a couple of teens planning to take dad's hot rod out for a spin. The dialogue is virtually identical, though they apparently had to go with a different model of sports car. Everything takes a turn when we learn that the ad is for the garage door opener. And this one has a camera and smartphone control, so Alan Ruck can keep the kids from taking his car. It's sort of bizarre that of all things this commercial is selling a garage door opener, but I won't pretend like it didn't work. If I was in the market, I'd certainly remember this one.