Star Wars’ Kelly Marie Tran Reflects On Her Decision To Quit Social Media

There’s no denying the impact that social media has on our lives. While digital platforms give us a way to communicate with people all around the world, they can also become ground zero for some pretty negative behavior. That’s something Star Wars star Kelly Marie Tran knows all too well -- in fact, the bullying she faced in the months after The Last Jedi was so extreme that she ended up leaving social media altogether. Now she’s reflecting on that decision and offering advice for others on how to navigate the digital world.