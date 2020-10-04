Looks Like Chris Evans Is Not Happy About Rick Moranis Getting Sucker Punched

Leave a Comment
2020 has been a year filled with unexpected moments, many of which we probably wish didn’t happen. One of those very instances happened just this past week when veteran actor Rick Moranis was sucker punched while walking the streets of New York. The actor was subsequently taken to the hospital to be treated for pain for his head, back and neck. Thankfully, Moranis is doing fine, but news of his attack was upsetting to fans and celebrities alike, including Captain America himself, Chris Evans.
Like many of us, Chris Evans is a fan of Rick Moranis and was as surprised as anyone else to hear what had happened to him. With this, the actor took to Twitter post a brief, but stern, message sometime after the initial news broke:
Chris Evans has been in sync with the fans’ feelings on a number of occasions, and his sentiments on Rick Moranis are yet another example of that. Luckily, Moranis did file a report shortly after the incident.
Since the attack, NYPD Tips’ Twitter account shared footage of the actual attack and asked for help in locating the individual, who was wearing a black hoodie. After this, it was also reported that local authorities have obtained a photo of the attacker.
Before Evans commented on the situation, Ryan Reynolds was the first to send his well wishes to Rick Moranis, albeit in a very Ryan Reynolds way. The actor recently convinced his fellow Canadian to appear alongside him in a Mint Mobile commercial. Because of this, Reynolds felt the need to apologize for “exposing” Moranis to 2020.
Social media’s desire to keep Rick Moranis safe at all costs has been sweet to see, as many have posted some thoughtful messages to the 67-year-old actor during this time. If you’re like me, you have fond memories of watching Moranis play classic characters like Ghostbusters’ Louis Tully and Coach Danny O’Shea in Little Giants.
Moranis has mostly stayed out of the spotlight over the past few decades, so this isn’t exactly the way we would have preferred to see him making headlines again. But thankfully, this won’t be the last we hear from him in the near future. Moranis is set to reprise his role as Wayne Szalinski in Shrunk, a sequel to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. It was a surprise to hear that he would return to play the famous character but apparently, the idea appealed to him.
Rick Moranis will hopefully be back in action soon but, in the meantime, the celebrity support for him has been a true joy to witness. He already had plenty of folks behind him but, with Captain America now watching his back, his support system just got a serious boost.
