Looks Like Chris Evans Is Not Happy About Rick Moranis Getting Sucker Punched

Moranis has mostly stayed out of the spotlight over the past few decades, so this isn’t exactly the way we would have preferred to see him making headlines again. But thankfully, this won’t be the last we hear from him in the near future. Moranis is set to reprise his role as Wayne Szalinski in Shrunk, a sequel to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. It was a surprise to hear that he would return to play the famous character but apparently, the idea appealed to him.