Clint Eastwood, 90, Has Landed His Next Starring Role

Every few years it seems like Clint Eastwood is on the verge of retiring from the acting game. While his directing output has remained steady, as he continues to put out a movie every couple of years or so (sometimes two in the same year), his recent appearances on screen have typically followed long gaps of time where his focus has been on behind-the-camera work. Case in point, we haven't seen a new performance from him since 2018's The Mule – but evidently he's not done quite yet, as the nonagenarian is now preparing to star in the upcoming film Cry Macho.