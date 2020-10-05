Jamie Foxx's Return To Spider-Man Might Lead To Much Bigger Things In The MCU

But how can the multiverse take shape? There are two Marvel projects that are expected to set the stage for multiverse projects, and one of them, Disney+’s WandaVision, will occur before Spider-Man 3 reaches theaters. Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) easily could do something that tears a whole in the fabric of time and space, opening a portal to the multiverse that invites Foxx’s Electro to walk on through. The second project was meant to be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but because of theatrical delays, that sequel will come out AFTER the third MCU Spider-Man movie, so it won’t be used to set up any kind of crossover in the Spidey films.