Taika Waititi's The Hunt For The Wilderpeople Ending Explained: How It All Came Full Circle

Flashforward and Ricky moves in with Kahu (Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne) and her family. We see Hector released from prison and he moves into a correctional facility. Ricky comes to visit him and tells him about Kahu’s family, and how they have plenty of room for him to live there and work on the farm. Ricky also shows Hector his camera, so that they can use it to take pictures of the unique bird that they encountered earlier in the movie.

Hector declines at first, but then he decides to come with him. They make a deal that Ricky can now call Hector uncle, and Ricky can’t shoot him again. We then see Hector and Ricky back in the bush looking for the bird.