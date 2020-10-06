Are Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Finally Moving In Together?

Leave a Comment
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have clearly spent a lot of time together over the last several months. They’ve quarantined together, taken vacations together, taken walks with Ben Affleck’s kids together, and Affleck even supported de Armas when she filmed in Malibu this summer. However, will they soon be taking the next step to move in together?
Obviously, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have made it past the early honeymoon phase of their relationship, so it’s no surprise that the Internet would be aflutter with conversations about whether or not the Deep Water stars are preparing to move in together.
Most recently, the Hollywood it couple has been seen carousing around Ireland on vacation. While the trip was still ongoing, some insiders saw it as an indication that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were growing more serious. Though a rumor, one source told US Magazine the two “basically live together” anyway and that an official move-in should be the next step.
Ben Affleck’s been the proud owner of what the tabloids have dubbed a “dad pad” for a while, given it has a playhouse, a swimming pool, slides and a lot of other extras for his three kids with Jennifer Garner to play with. He bought the place in 2018, just a short time after completing a rehab stint. Now, The Sun is alleging that Ana de Armas may be on the cusp of officially moving in.
While Affleck’s place is in Pacific Palisades, Ana de Armas was searching for a home in the Los Angeles area just over the summer. In fact, The Way Back actor was helping her look around. That at the time sparked rumors they might be moving in together and clearly the chatter hasn’t slowed down since.
Of course, both actors are pretty busy within their own careers and personal lives. Ben Affleck spends a fair amount of time with the three children he shares with fellow actress Jennifer Garner, Seraphina, Violet and Samuel. He also is expected to be reprising his Batman role for DC in a pretty shocking change from where he was a short time ago.
Ana de Armas has been busy for months and months keeping things warm with a couple of movies coming up. The first is No Time To Die, which was supposed to come out this past spring but has shuffled around several times to accommodate the ever-changing theatrical landscape. She’ll also star in an upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic where she’ll play the blonde bombshell.
Then, of course, she and Ben Affleck should have some time together on the working front as they both eventually do press for Deep Water, the movie that they met on. In it the two play a married couple interested in mind games. It’s described as a thriller and is giving me Gone Girl vibes.
In the meantime, here’s hoping Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas keep continuing to enjoy one another’s company. If there’s any more official forward motion on the house front, will be sure to keep you updated. In the meantime, at least we can be safe in the knowledge that both should be sticking around in LA for a while.