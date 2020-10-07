A Slinky Movie Is Coming, But It's Not A Toy Story Spin-Off

Since the ‘40s, the Slinky has been a staple children’s toy to watch scoot down staircases or teach young ones a thing or two about the power of momentum and gravity. In the ‘90s, the toy saw a resurgence when Pixar animation introduced Woody’s pal, Slinky Dog to the Toy Story movies, who has continued to remain prominent (and most recently controversial) three more films and a handful of shorts later. Now it's been announced a Slinky movie is in the works with director of Billy Madison and Half Baked, Tamra Davis, on board to helm. But, no... the lovably dry-humored puppy slinky toy is not getting a shot at the spotlight over at Pixar.