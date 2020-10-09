What To Watch On Streaming If You Love Vampires

Interview With The Vampire (1994)

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise star in Interview with the Vampire. It is a film about Louis (Brad Pitt) and focuses on him telling his undead life story to biographer Daniel (Christian Slater). It recounts Louis’ journey as a vampire with the infamous Lestat (Tom Cruise). Kirsten Dunst and Antonio Banderas also star in Interview with a Vampire.

Why It’s A Good Option For Vampire Fans: Interview with A Vampire is more in the tone of the classic vampire tales than say Twilight, but it’s kind of the beginning of the vampires who have feelings craze. You know the tortured, lonely, and thirsty ones. Everyone involved in Interview with a Vampire gave an unforgettable performance, but Tom Cruise is the standout in this one, and this is definitely one of his strongest performances.

