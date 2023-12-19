‘Where You Been LEGO?’: A Twilight LEGO Set Is On The Way And Take My Money

It’s fifteen years since Stephanie Meyers’ Twilight book was adapted to the big screen. Whether you loved the series to watch a shirtless Jacob, some vampire action, or to laugh at cringe-worthy lines like "Where the hell have you been, loca?" this fantasy franchise still holds up. Now, imagine if the Twilight characters you love or loathe were sold as LEGO pieces. Your Twihard self will soar as the romantic fantasy film will be a LEGO set soon. You might as well take my money now.

It’s incredible how compelling LEGO sets can be as you transform these tiny little pieces into a masterpiece. The biggest film franchises like Marvel movies and Star Wars already make great LEGO gifts. The latest to enter the world of LEGOs is Twilight with LEGO Ideas reporting the Twilight: Cullen House project is undergoing the final design, pricing, and release date still being worked on. The designer, LobsterThermidor, was able to get the thumbs up from LEGOS after putting their proposal idea on the Ideas site and getting 10,000 supporters.

When you see the photos of the designer’s interpretation of Twilight: Cullen House as well as the miniature characters, you’ll want to say “Where the hell have you been, LEGO?” I guarantee you it’ll be one of the best gift ideas for Twilight fans . It’s absolutely perfect that for Twilight’s introduction as a LEGO set the Cullen’s mansion was picked as it was such a beautiful-looking house in the movie. Light and open, like Bella says, and right in the middle of the forest where you’re surrounded by nature. Plus looking at each room in that miniature house will bring you right back to the movie.

Not only are the rooms replicated with matching furniture, a piano, and a long staircase, but there are Easter eggs to catch from the franchise. To name a few, there’s a brick-built werewolf on the side of the house, a baseball bat and glove in the garage to remind us of the iconic baseball scene, and custom-printed tiles on the living room walls depicting the Stephanie Meyers book covers of the series. There’s also a giant tree featured outside the house that’ll make you want to say “you better hold on tight, spider monkey.” Oh, how I want this LEGO set to come out already so I can add it to my wishlist.

What’s also so cute about this architectural set is the little characters that would come with it. The details are hilarious like seeing Bella’s signature dead-pan stare, Edward’s deep cheekbones, Jacob’s tan, shirtless body covered in sweat or attachable long hair, and a pale-faced Dr. Cullen. It always amazes me with LEGO sets all of the details that are put into it that make you wish you were there.

If the toy construction company needs new ideas for more sets surrounding the memorable fantasy franchise, I’d pick Bella’s house. Because the Swan residence is a real-life Airbnb in St.Helens, Oregon, designers can take a digital tour to better capture all of the fine furnishings. I’d even go as far as to pick Volterra where the Voluri reside in Italy or even capture one of the most beautiful movie weddings of Edward and Bella's. The possibilities are endless, aren’t they?