Tom Hanks Is Doing A Western Next, Because I Guess He Ran Out Of WWII Movies

News of the World is based on the novel of the same name by Paulette Jiles and is about widower Captain Jefferson Kyle Kid who travels from town to town delivering the news before agreeing to bring a kidnapped girl thousands of miles across dangerous territory to her family. The western was originally in development under the Fox 2000 label, but after the Disney/Fox merger, 20th Century Fox dropped the label, leaving News of the World without a home. Universal Pictures scooped up the rights to the drama and it looks like it's on the rails to release this Christmas.