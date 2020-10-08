Nicole Kidman Explains How She Felt Filming Nude Scenes For Stanley Kubrick For Eyes Wide Shut

He would show me the scenes with the nudity before they made it into the film. Then I could feel completely safe. I didn’t say no to any of it. I’d wanted to make sure that it wasn’t going to be me standing there nude and everyone laughing at me. I was protected, so I got to explore a complicated marriage and the way in which Tom’s character is having those jealous images. I would never think of not wanting the storytelling to be told properly. Having them say, ‘Once you’re OK with it, great, that’s it’ - what a fantastic place to be in as a woman.