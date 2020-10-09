After Wonder Woman 1984 Is Delayed Again, Patty Jenkins Has Thoughts On The Future Of Movie Theaters

Alas, while theatrical attendance in some international territories has started to improve, movie theaters in the United States and various other countries aren’t anywhere near out of the proverbial woods yet. While a few new movies like Tenet and The New Mutants eventually made their way to big screens, studios are continuing to push back movies, and Cineworld announced earlier this week that it’s closing its Regal Cinemas locations in the U.S., the United Kingdom and Ireland. Fellow chains AMC and Cinemark are still chugging along, but there’s no question that the theatrical industry is in danger, with the National Association of Theater Owners saying that 69% of small and mid-sized cinema companies could either file for bankruptcy or permanently close.