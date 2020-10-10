Timothy Dalton’s James Bond Movies: Which 007 Adventure Is The Best?

Which Dalton Film Has The Better Romance?

The final hallmark I’m going to grade the Timothy Dalton James Bond films on is that of the romantic quotient. The reason for this is, as mentioned before, Dalton’s 007 gets not one, but two on-screen romances that work like a charm. Here’s where License To Kill actually loses a point though, because while both Talisa Soto’s Lupe and Carey Lowell’s Pam both make for dynamic romantic leads that never succumb to the typical formula for this kind of role, there’s a little bit of a weakness in Pam’s story in particular. The subplot of her jealousy surrounding Bond’s work with Lupe doesn’t feel necessary, even with the charming payoff it gets at the end of the film. Meanwhile, the singular love story between James and Kara in The Living Daylights manages to draw even the most experienced 007 fan into a romance that rivals Bond and his dearly departed wife; and that’s with License even making a poignantly direct nod to that very moment. Sledding on a cello beats diving into the pool of a fancy party in this case.