5 Terrifying David Lynch Movies To Watch In The Halloween Season

Lost Highway (1997)

Starring Bill Pullman, Patricia Arquette, Balthazar Getty, and Robert Blake, Lost Highway is probably David Lynch’s most mysterious film. It’s about a musician (Pullman) who is sent video tapes of himself with his wife in their house. But when his wife is dismembered, he’s accused of her murder. Then it just goes completely off the rails.

Lost Highway is the perfect Halloween film since it’s disorienting in a way that almost makes you feel physically ill. Everything from the music, to the visuals, to the unconventional storytelling is just headache-inducing, but (and I know this doesn’t make any sense) in a good way. And then you have Robert Blake’s eyebrow-less Mystery Man, and… well, it’s just nightmare fuel. Trust me, watch Lost Highway and you will be unnerved.