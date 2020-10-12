Nicole Kidman’s The Others Is Getting A Remake

Based on an original screenplay by Alejandro Amenábar, the original The Others is set in 1945 and stars Nicole Kidman as Grace Stewart – a woman living with her two photosensitive children in a remote country house on one of the Channel Islands. When strange occurrences begin the occur, Grace begins to suspect that her house may be haunted, and begins to investigate the presence of "others." It all leads up to a fantastic ending that I won't spoil here just in case some readers are planning to watch it in the run up to Halloween at the end of the month, but given the film's popularity, it will be hard for the remake to match the impact.