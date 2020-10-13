Billie Eilish Recalls The ‘Insane’ Way How No Time To Die’s Bond Theme Song Came Together

Having No Time To Die’s title in the theme tune is an interesting point for Billie Eilish to bring up, as only a handful of 007 movies have danced around that particular convention. It’s not exactly easy to try and craft rhymes around the names of films like On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Octopussy, or Quantum of Solace; not to mention Spectre almost did have its title in the tune, but Radiohead’s entry just couldn’t find a way to win the day. Though even if the film’s title isn’t the one that makes the grade for the song’s name, that doesn’t mean that you can’t find a way to get a title like The Spy Who Loved Me into the lyrics. Just ask Carly Simon, because “Nobody Does It Better” pulled that trick off rather well.