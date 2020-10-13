Dear Evan Hansen’s Kaitlyn Dever Talks About Shooting The Musical In The Age Of COVID-19

Leave a Comment
The ongoing global health crisis brought the entertainment world to a screeching halt last spring. Various TV and film projects have since resumed filming, albeit with new health and safety protocols. Tony Award winning Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen is getting a film adaptation, with an all-star cast assembled to begin production. Booksmart and Last Man Standing's Kaitlyn Dever will be playing Zoe Murphy in the highly anticipated project, and recently shared what it's like working on the project in the midst of the pandemic.
The Dear Evan Hansen movie is being directed by Stephen Chbosky, who assembled a stellar cast to bring Pasek and Paul's stage musical to life on film. In addition to names like Juliana Moore, Kaitlyn Dever will be playing the title character's love interest in the upcoming movie musical. She recently spoke to that experience with all the new health protocols, saying:
I don’t go anywhere. I don’t even go to stores. I wear a mask in rehearsals. Everyone’s wearing a mask. Everyone keeps their distance. I think it’s just all about testing, testing, testing and making sure everyone is testing, too. We can all feel safe to be around each other and to work in a safe environment, so that when I have to go like, take off my mask to shoot a scene, that everyone feels comfortable and safe.
Well, there you have it. It looks like Kaitlyn Dever and the cast of Dear Evan Hansen are on a strict lockdown as filming begins in both Los Angeles and Atlanta. Dever admits to isolating herself to keep the cast and crew safe, while everyone involved also rehearses with masks and undergoes regular COVID testing. That's moviemaking in the current climate, folks.
Kaitlyn Dever's comments to Variety help peel back the process on Dear Evan Hansen's movie adaptation. Filming in the midst of a pandemic is a tricky thing, which requires the cast and crew to alter the way they approach their jobs. This is simply the new normal, and it's exciting to see the TV and film industries getting back on the horse.
Later in her same interview, Kaitlyn Dever went on to explain why she's so happy about her Dear Evan Hansen role. Because despite having to work differently than any of her previous film sets, Dever will get to bring the beloved Broadway musical to film for the very first time. As the Unbelievable star went on to explain,
I’m very happy that we’re able to make something so special during such a strange and sad and confusing times. As an actor, I think you kind of get used to the ups and downs… I’ve gone from working a bunch and doing so much all at once and then crickets. I have gotten used to the ‘doing nothing’ part of my job, which is just sitting and waiting for something to happen. Now, I feel like I’m really geared up for this and ready to go.
She's got a point. The cast and crew of Dear Evan Hansen have likely all been isolated for the past months, unable to work in the process. So returning to a set, even with new health precautions, is likely very energizing. Kaitlyn Dever certainly seems to think so, and it'll be interesting to see how this extra level of passion for the job translates when the movie finally hits theaters.
The Dear Evan Hansen movie will star The Politician actor Ben Platt in his Tony Award winning role as the title character. He's the only actor to be brought in from the original Broadway cast, with established film actors helping to flesh out the cast. In addition to Kaitlyn Dever Julianne Moore will be playing Evan's mother Heidi Hansen. Amy Adams will also return to the movie musical as Zoe's mother Cynthia Murphy.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Dear Evan Hansen as details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.