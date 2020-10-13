Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares New Throwback Photo And Message About Missing Her Dad

Leave a Comment
Meadow Walker was only 15 years old when her father, Fast and Furious franchise actor Paul Walker, tragically died in a car crash. Since then, the young woman has used social media as a way to share memories and stay connected to her famous dad’s millions of fans online. This week, she shared a throwback post featuring herself and Walker as well as some feelings related to her dad.
Grief never fully goes away. It’s been nearly seven years since the world said goodbye to Paul Walker. We’re, in fact, a little over a month away from the anniversary of his death, but to those closest to Walker, missing the actor never really stops.
This isn’t the first time that Meadow Walker has kindly shared moments from her life with fans. Though she often shares artsy looks at her person on Instagram, she also has taken on her dad’s legacy in a way a lot of celebrity kids don’t (and frankly wouldn’t have to). Last year on Paul Walker’s birthday, she asked for some of her friends and family to participate in a “Do Good” challenge and share a random act of kindness on the day with her dad in mind.
In addition, every year on Paul Walker’s birthday, the fans and the actors in The Fast and the Furious and subsequent movies remember the late actor. Everyone from Meadow Walker to Vin Diesel to Ludacris still has the actor in their hearts.
Meadow Walker, now 21, still knows the cast of the franchise that her famous dad was most known for – though that’s no shot at Varsity Blues or Pleasantville. She recently shared a look with Vin Diesel’s three kids, Hania, Vincent and Pauline, calling them “family” as well.
Paul Walker passed away back in 2013 following an event for Walker’s charity Reach Out Worldwide. He was the passenger in a Porsche driven by his friend Roger Rodas that crashed into a lamppost and subsequently caught fire. Both parties perished in the crash and Meadow Walker later settled a lawsuit that arose following the crash.
His loss left a hole in the Fast and Furious family, but it also led to practical problems, as well. At the time of his death, Furious 7 hadn’t completed production yet. His brothers ultimately stepped in and finished wrapping the movie so that the franchise could sendoff Walker’s character, Brian. Tyrese Gibson more recently spoke out about how supportive Paul Walker’s family has been about the franchise continuing in his absence, as well.
All’s well that ends in the Fast family heading into space, I suppose. The latest movie in the franchise was expected to come out this spring, but due to global events has been pushed back until next year. We’ll be sure to keep you posted on what’s going on with the movie, but in the meantime, it’s nice to see the actor remembered by his daughter and those who loved him most.