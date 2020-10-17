Laura Dern: 11 '80s And '90s Movies To Watch If You Like The Big Little Lies Star

Rambling Rose (1991)

Laura Dern continued her series of strong characters in the 1991 drama Rambling Rose, in which she plays the titular character, an orphaned teenager who is brought in to work and live with a family during the Great Depression. Attempting to turn a new leaf from her previous life as a prostitute in Birmingham, Rose can't escape her past no matter how hard she tries. Making advances on several members of the family and even attracting the eye of strange men, Rose is as dynamic as she is troubled, which is why she is able to stick around despite all her issues. A sign of roles to come later in her career, Rambling Rose afforded Dern the opportunity to play an extremely complicated character that you can't help but watch.