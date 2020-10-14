Chippendales Murder Movie Has Found Its Director, And It's A Great Fit

The material should make for a the basis for a fascinating performance from Dev Patel, who is no stranger to critical acclaim. He's only a few years removed from his first Oscar nomination, and can now be seen giving an absolutely delightful turn as the titular lead in Armando Iannucci's The Personal History Of David Copperfield. His upcoming slate also includes the completed David Lowery fantasy feature The Green Knight, which was initially supposed to be released this past spring but was delayed because of the pandemic.