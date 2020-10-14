Monster Hunter Trailer Has Milla Jovovich Battling Dragons And Massive Creatures

There’s only one complaint that we have with the trailer for Monster Hunter, and it’s a complaint that a lot of movies rack up with their trailers these days. Towards the end of the reel, right before we’re promised that the film will hit “Only In Theaters, December,” and given the news that this is a PG-13 flick, we see something that very much looks like a cliffhanger to that other Milla Jovovich video game based franchise. It’s not certain, but one could wager this is the big ending to this first Monster Hunter film, with an eye towards a future franchise in the works. Time will tell, but try watching that scene and not thinking that very same thing yourself.