Monster Hunter Trailer Has Milla Jovovich Battling Dragons And Massive Creatures

At this point in 2020, we were supposed to have already seen massive creatures rampaging on the screen, be it through Warner Bros’ gigantic blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong or Sony’s return to the Milla Jovovich/Paul W.S. Anderson market Monster Hunter. 2020 being the wild year that it’s been, both of those films were delayed, with the projects looking to debut in 2021. However, fortune has smiled on those of you who are fans of Capcom’s notable gaming franchise, and if you want to see Jovovich battling dragons and other beasties from another world, you can get your first look below, with the whole picture now dated for a December 2020 debut.
Monster Hunter starts, as most good sci-fi adventures do, with an accident. In this particular instance, Milla Jovovich’s Lt. Artemis and her crew of rag tag soldiers accidentally get transported into another dimension of adventure. One where dragons and other beasts exist, and have humanity on the run. Of course, with superior weaponry, and a can do attitude, Lt. Artemis and her fighting force are going to take the fight to these creatures, and hopefully find their way home in the process.
Admittedly, watching the trailer to Monster Hunter is absolutely soothing. In a year of delays, and the promise of December bringing back some of those big screen thrills we’ve been missing for most of the year, the sight of Milla Jovovich taking aim at large scale aggressors with a rocket launcher is like a warm blanket. That blanket could destroy several city blocks, but still, comfort is comfort; especially when Sony’s planning to have Monster Hunter take the stage at almost the very end of the year. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Milla Jovovich/Paul W.S. Anderson movie without a cast of interesting supporting characters, played by actors we don’t want to see in harm’s way.
This time out, the cast is filled with stars like Meagan Good, Tip “T.I.” Harris, and martial artist extraordinaire Tony Jaa. Plus, if cast lists throughout the internet are any indication, Ron Perlman is going to show up at some point or another, which is always a good thing when giant mythological beasts need to be slain, or better understood. It’s really hard to argue against Monster Hunter’s trailer though, as a year of extraordinary circumstances deserves as much flash and pizazz as it can get; both of which are on display in this quick first look.
There’s only one complaint that we have with the trailer for Monster Hunter, and it’s a complaint that a lot of movies rack up with their trailers these days. Towards the end of the reel, right before we’re promised that the film will hit “Only In Theaters, December,” and given the news that this is a PG-13 flick, we see something that very much looks like a cliffhanger to that other Milla Jovovich video game based franchise. It’s not certain, but one could wager this is the big ending to this first Monster Hunter film, with an eye towards a future franchise in the works. Time will tell, but try watching that scene and not thinking that very same thing yourself.
Even if that assumption is right, Monster Hunter still looks it'll be just the blast we need at the end of this year. The film has its sights set on a big screen rollout, and it is currently slated to debut in theaters on December 30, 2020. You can see the competition this film will be up against as you head to our 2020 release schedule, which is frequently updated to tell you who’s still in the game for the theater experience before the end of the year.