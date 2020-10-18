Upcoming Nicolas Cage Movies And TV Shows: Joe Exotic, Willy's Wonderland, And More

As a hard-working actor who's only continuing to master the fine, ever-elusive art of Nouveau Shamanic, Nicolas Cage is one of our most consistently unpredictable and persistently enjoyable superstars — particularly as the Oscar winner is constantly allowing himself to make bold, audacious, and frequently bizarre acting choices which showcase his full-hearted willingness to go big and weird. Certainly, his upcoming slate of movies and shows showcases an actor eager to make some truly strange-but-nevertheless-intriguing art, including a number of promising horror films, some outlandish comedies, and even a TV biopic of Tiger King's Joe Exotic. But why would you ever expect Nic Cage to play it safe?

With 100-plus acting credits to his name, Nicolas Cage is an uncompromising screen presence, one who is always willing to make some extraordinary and truly out-there decisions. We can only hope that this tradition continues for the foreseeable future. For now, though, let's see what Cage is working on next.