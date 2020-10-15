Kevin James Eating Too Much Candy On The Set Of Hubie Halloween Is Totally On Brand

Kevin James: I ate more candy on that set.

Adam Sandler: He did, he did eat a lot of candy, yes. Every scene required Kevin to bite into something good.

James: And what was horrible, as much as I ate all day, they would catch me off-camera like when we weren’t shooting. They’d be like, ‘We’re not rolling anymore.’ I’d be like, ‘I know I was just getting a little [candy].’

Sandler: They’d bring the spit bucket and he’d wave it off.

James: No, I would put my head in the spit buck like I was gonna get rid of it and then I’d come back up with it and they’d go, ‘It’s empty. I dunno what to do with this thing.’