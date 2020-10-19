Billy Madison's Eric Gordon Vs. Happy Gilmore's Shooter McGavin: Which Adam Sandler Villain Is Worse

Over the years, Adam Sandler has faced some pretty formidable foes, but few, if any, compare to Eric Gordon in Billy Madison and Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore. Seriously, it has been years since we were first introduced to these loathsome characters, and no one has come close to holding a candle to these two. But the question still remains, which villain is worse: the weaselly and conniving Eric Gordon or the hotshot golf with perhaps the most annoying victory taunt Shooter McGavin?

Well, if you want a definitive answer you have come to the right place because I am about to break it down once and for all and decide which Adam Sandler villain sits atop the mountain of douchebags.