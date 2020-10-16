How Long Until Thor: Love And Thunder Actually Starts Filming? Here's What We Know

While no specific plot details for Thor: Love and Thunder have been revealed yet, the story will involve Thor reuniting with his ex-girlfriend, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who will follow in her comic book counterpart’s footsteps and become The Mighty Thor. Love and Thunder will also see Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie search for a queen to rule New Asgard alongside her, and Vin Diesel revealed that the Guardians of the Galaxy will be involved, although it hasn’t been clarified if it will only be some of the members or the entire team.