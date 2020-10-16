Jacob Tremblay Recalling Justin Bieber Signing Him For 'Lonely' Video Is The Most Jacob Tremblay Story Ever

It definitely feels really weird to say it, because it just sounds like it shouldn’t be happening but, I am in a Justin Bieber music video, which is something I would have never seen coming. I ended up getting a text message from Justin Bieber asking if I had any questions, which I did — I had a lot of questions. So we kind of organized that we would call each other some time, but we didn’t really get an exact time, so he ended up calling me when I was in the grocery store… I was like, to my parents, ‘I have to go outside because Justin Bieber’s calling me.'