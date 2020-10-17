How Dylan O’Brien’s Impeccable Social Network Parody Came Together

Sarah is so particular about getting it exactly right and honoring it to a T, which I’m really weird about too. So, on that one take with the tears, I thought I went too far and I was surprised that she used it. When she sent me the cut, I was like,’Oh, you used the tears take.’ And she was like, ‘I’m not going to not use that.’ (Laughs.) And then, the conversation ended there. Sarah’s really funny like that. She’s a very specific filmmaker, and when she has an idea, she sticks to it, which I completely respect. Yeah, I definitely got into it. (Laughs.) I think it was just fun to do after not doing much for a little while.