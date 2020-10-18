Dwayne Johnson Shares Update On Black Adam, Red Notice And Other Movies He’s Filming

Leave a Comment
Dwayne Johnson is one of the busiest actors in all of Hollywood, meaning that he has plenty of projects on his plate over the next several years. Among those big-screen productions are Netflix’s Red Notice and Warner Bros. and DC’s Black Adam. Both projects have seen delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to some questions about the progress of both films. Well, Dwayne Johnson, being the transparent social media presence that he is, has provided some clarity on how things are coming along.
Red Notice is shooting right now and, in a recent Instagram post from the set, Dwayne Johnson revealed that the film is set to wrap production next month. From there, he’ll go on to start filming his upcoming semi-autobiographical NBC series, Young Rock.
Black Adam, which was recently removed from Warner Bros.’ release schedule following a recent shake-up, still seems to be on track to start shooting next year:
Then in the spring, we’ll shoot the big one - BLACK ADAM for the DC Universe.
In his post, Johnson also made it a point to mention that all of the projects are being filmed in Georgia and stated that he feels blessed to be able to produce them in the state and create jobs for local crew members. You can check out his original post down below:
Red Notice originally began shooting in Atlanta back in January before being shut down indefinitely in March due to COVID-19. Filming restarted back in September, with various safety protocols put in place. Stars like Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot shared their experiences in readying themselves for the production restart. It would appear that things are going well, and that Dwayne Johnson and co-star Ryan Reynolds, in particular, are having a lot of fun.
Black Adam has been in the making for years now, and major details on the long-gestating project were finally revealed at DC FanDome a few months ago. Even though the recent delay is disappointing, it’s good to hear that production is still moving forward. Recently, the movie has also been filling out its cast by tapping stars like Aldis Hodge and Sarah Shahi.
Johnson usually manages to stay positive in the wake of uncertain circumstances and continues to convey that upbeat attitude with that new post. Quarantine wasn’t easy for him, especially since he and his family tested positive for COVID-19. But through it all, he’s managed to power through and get things done.
It’s comforting to know that Dwayne Johnson and his family are doing better, and that he’s since gotten back to work (under safe conditions). The wait for his next few projects could be long, but they should be well worth it.
