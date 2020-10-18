Dwayne Johnson Shares Update On Black Adam, Red Notice And Other Movies He’s Filming

View this post on Instagram

Check this cool shot out from our massive @netflix RED NOTICE set here in Georgia. I never take working for granted and Im grateful that once Red Notice wraps next month - I’ll immediately roll into shooting YOUNG ROCK for @NBC. Then in the spring, we’ll shoot the big one - BLACK ADAM for the DC Universe. All three big productions — all shot here in the state of Georgia. Blessed to be working and man there’s nothing greater than creating jobs for crews, their families and local businesses. #gratefulcallouses @sevenbucksprod