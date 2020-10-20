How To Watch Blade On Streaming

Of course, as it tends to be the case for any film more than two-decades old (hard to believe, right?), there is whole new generation that has yet to discover the beauty, the boldness, and the bloodiness of Blade, and will soon enough with yet another interpretation as part of the the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but more on that later. For now, we would like to focus on the film that brought the worst threat to Dracula since Van Helsing to the mainstream and made Wesley Snipes a comic book hero by shedding light onto how you can stream it for a Marvelous Halloween movie night.