How To Watch Blade On Streaming

Leave a Comment
No type of film sounds more appropriate for this time of the year than a spooky story, unlike every other month in which superhero movies remain the dominant genre, it seems. However, contrary to what many may realize, the link between horror and comic books is not so distant and there are already many screen adaptations to prove that, such as Spawn, The Crow, and even Creepshow, which was heavily inspired by EC Comics’ horror stories from the 1950s. One of the more beloved films to fall under this hybrid category is Blade - streaming now for fans of both worlds.
The 1998 hit from New Line Cinema starred established action hero Wesley Snipes in the title role - a human, born Eric Brooks, with all the strengths but none of the weaknesses of a vampire, making him the ultimate bloodsucker hunter. The biggest difference between Snipes’ portrayal in Blade, directed by Stephen Norrington from a screenplay by David S. Goyer, and the character’s original conception for Marvel in 1973 is his London origin, but that was a small price to pay for this R-rated flick’s surprising critical and commercial success, helping open doors for darker comic book adaptations to come eventually.
Of course, as it tends to be the case for any film more than two-decades old (hard to believe, right?), there is whole new generation that has yet to discover the beauty, the boldness, and the bloodiness of Blade, and will soon enough with yet another interpretation as part of the the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but more on that later. For now, we would like to focus on the film that brought the worst threat to Dracula since Van Helsing to the mainstream and made Wesley Snipes a comic book hero by shedding light onto how you can stream it for a Marvelous Halloween movie night.
Where Is Blade Available Streaming?
Not only is the original Blade film, with Wesley Snipes and Stephen Dorff as fanged mad scientist Deacon Frost, available to stream now on Hulu, but the whole big screen franchise is as well. Continue the blood-soaked binge with Blade II, the stylish 2002 follow-up from Guillermo del Toro in which the hunter must team-up with his prey to defeat a common enemy, and see him join forces with Jessica Biel and Ryan Reynolds for 2004’s less acclaimed third installment Blade Trinity (but only until October 31, 2020). You could also stream the short-lived, but well-regarded, spin-off series, with rapper Sticky Fingaz taking over the title role in 2006, on Tubi for the price of nothing.
Will Blade Be On Netflix?
There was a time in late 2018 when both Blade and Blade II were available to stream on Netflix, but that option would expire at the turn of the new year. With the current option to stream said films on Hulu, there is no apparent sign of either returning to the rival platform anytime soon.
What Other Streaming Options Are Available To Watch Blade?
Digital rentals always come in handy on Amazon Video or Vudu (both of which offer a temporary viewing for Blade for $2.99). However, as of December 1, 2020, fans will be able to own the Marvel classic on 4K (the first time the film has been released in this format) as part of an Ultra HD and Blu-ray Disc combo pack or on digital. Amazon already has it available for pre-order, and the pack includes a digital code.
When Can I Expect The MCU Blade Reboot With Mahershala Ali?
In the event that you feel you have had your fix of Wesley Snipes’ iconic portrayal and find yourself looking forward to a new take, two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali will play the vampire hunter for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade. The reboot, which received Snipes’ blessing despite pleas for the 58-year-old actor’s return (including from himself), has not been given a specific date for theaters (other than mere rumors of an October 2022 release), but has been clarified by Kevin Feige to be in Phase 5 of the MCU. With Covid-19 related setbacks to the release of Black Widow preventing Phase 4 from even kicking off, we will just have to keep our coffins peeled for more updates.
What do you think? Are you excited to see what Mahershala Ali will bring to the rule, or will Wesley Snipes always be Blade to you? Let us know in the comments and be sure to check back for additional information and updates on the Marvel’s classic action/horror film, as well as even more tips on where to stream your favorite films, here on CinemaBlend.