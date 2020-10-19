Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Trailer Shows Off Chadwick Boseman In His Final Film Role

Assuming Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is a critical hit, it’s possible that the movie could bring awards buzz for Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, akin to Al Pacino and Joe Pesci being recognized for The Irishman earlier this year. While Davis scored an Academy Award for 2016’s Fences and was also nominated for 2008’s Doubt and 2011’s The Help, Boseman never received any Oscars recognition while he was alive. Perhaps there’s a scenario where Boseman posthumously receives the Best Supporting Actor Oscar, just like Heath Ledger did for The Dark Knight on year after his passing.