Lily James Cancels Appearances After Pictures Of Her Emerge With Married Actor Dominic West

Lily James romantic jaunt in Netflix's Rebecca

Lily James has had a big week. Not only did she star in a big Netflix release opposite Armie Hammer, the actress was also seen on a weekend getaway with married actor Dominic West, her co-star in another upcoming project. While she had done some press for Rebecca, she apparently took a step back this week in regards to some major TV appearances after the news with Dominic West broke.

In fact, Lily James cancelled not one but two major TV appearances. The Rebecca and Yesterday actress was expected to appear on an episode of Today this week and ultimately cancelled. Armie Hammer also bowed out of the publicity event, as they both were expected to appear together during the show's third hour, per Page Six. The news comes as James was also expected to appear on The Graham Norton Show this week, though that was allegedly cancelled as well, per The Daily Mail.

Lily James and Armie Hammer had done some of the press circuit for Rebecca even after photos circulated around the internet showing James spending time with married actor Dominic West, recently known for playing a cheater on the TV series The Affair. The two spent time dining and scootering around in Rome together and were spotted kissing by cameras while dining al fresco during the getaway.

Since the news broke, Dominic West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald have faced the press head-on and said they are “very much still together” via a sign to explain their marital situation. For his part, West had also previously told the media he believes people should be "more indulgent" of affairs. Marriages and entanglements can be complicated, but there's certainly still a curiosity around the getaway, given the age gap, Lily James' recent break-up from her own longterm partner, West's marriage, and the fact the two were co-stars.

Earlier in the summer, Lily James had been spotted in London spending a little bit of time with Chris Evans, who left Boston and headed to the U.K. shortly after the quarantine. The two were spotted out one night and later seen having a picnic together, but that short stint hanging out didn't last long. Lily James has only recently split from her longtime partner, Doctor Who actor Matt Smith, after five years of dating one another.

While Lily James has cancelled a couple of appearances, she currently has not cancelled an appearance with softball late night host Jimmy Fallon. She’s scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. I’m just saying, you may have seen her in Yesterday and expected her on Today, but you may still be able to catch her in an interview the day after tomorrow.

Next up, you can see Lily James in Netflix's Rebecca, or you can wait for her big project The Pursuit of Love, based on the book by Nancy Mitford and also starring Dominic West, to come out. That project will see James playing lead character Linda Radlett. Dominic West will play the father figure in the movie, Uncle Matthew.

