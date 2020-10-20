George Miller Debunks Mad Max: Fury Road Rumor

Movie fans love good movie rumors. While we all get to see what happens in the final product of any film, the process of making that movie is something very few get to experience. Getting a peek behind the curtain, at the decisions that made good movies great or made bad movies awful is certainly exciting. However, quite frequently, the rumors don't turn out to be quite as juicy or exciting as the reality. This is apparently the case with one of the more interesting rumors surrounding Mad Max: Fury Road, the idea that the movie never actually had a screenplay. George Miller, who co-wrote the film says it absolutely did.