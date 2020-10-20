Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Robert Downey Jr.’s Sherlock Holmes Sequel Has Hit A Roadblock

Robert Downey Jr. in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

After waiting for a sequel to Robert Downey Jr.’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows for nine years, fans may have to wait a bit longer. The Sherlock Holmes sequel has hit something of a roadblock. According to the director, the project is on the sidelines until things can get figured out.

Director Dexter Fletcher, hot off the release of his widely praised Elton John biopic Rocketman, has been tapped to tackle Robert Downey Jr.’s third adventure as the famous detective Sherlock Holmes. But the road forward sounds winding and rocky. Dexter Fletcher recently told the podcast Celebrity Catch Up that the project has stalled:

That’s sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what’s happening. The same is with The Saint. I’m pushing ahead with both of them, and that’s always part of the challenge.

That’s a bit of a gut punch for fans eager to see the next Sherlock Holmes movie. But the silver lining is that Dexter Fletcher still wants to push ahead and make it happen. We might just have to wait a bit longer before it does.

What’s strange about all this is that it comes on the heels of Robert Downey Jr. reportedly having his eyes set on a much grander picture for the franchise. Now that he’s moving beyond Marvel, he wants to build the Sherlock Holmes franchise into a cinematic universe, using the same world-building as the MCU (via Fast Company). Perhaps those plans have complicated things and they want to take their time to prepare as well? It’s hard to say for sure.

Of course, it’s no secret that current global events have made it a challenge for Hollywood to get productions up and running. But despite the hurdles, several movie productions, like Dwayne Johnson’s Red Notice have been making it happen, albeit with very strict safety guidelines in place.

Back in March 2019, before the world was turned upside down, Sherlock Holmes 3 was already pushed back to December 22, 2021. Now with the current state of things, and Dexter Fletcher’s statement about the project being on the back burner, it’s highly likely that date will get pushed back even further.

Dexter Fletcher took over Sherlock Holmes 3 after Guy Ritchie decided not to return for the threequel. He has recently skyrocketed to acclaim after taking over directorial duties for Bryan Singer on Bohemian Rhapsody and then tackling Rocketman. While details are fairly slim on what Sherlock Holmes 3 will be about, a few years back Jude Law shared a small detail, saying it will continue to dive into Sherlock and Mr. Watson’s relationship and “play up the fact that they haven’t seen each other in a long time either.”

Hopefully, production for Sherlock Holmes 3 isn’t stalled for long and they can get things back in gear. Until then, stay tuned to CinemaBlend for the latest.

Up Next

Robert Downey Jr. Teases His Sherlock Holmes Face For The Third Movie
More From This Author
Gwyneth Paltrow Describes What It Was Like Kissing Robert Downey Jr. For The MCU Movies news 5d Gwyneth Paltrow Describes What It Was Like Kissing Robert Downey Jr. For The MCU Movies Corey Chichizola
The ‘Cool’ Way Katherine Langford Prepared For Her Deleted Avengers: Endgame Scene news 7d The ‘Cool’ Way Katherine Langford Prepared For Her Deleted Avengers: Endgame Scene Jason Ingolfsland
Robert Downey Jr.: 10 '80s And '90s Movies To Watch If You Like The Iron Man Star news 1w Robert Downey Jr.: 10 '80s And '90s Movies To Watch If You Like The Iron Man Star Philip Sledge

Trending Movies

Avengers: Endgame Apr 26, 2019 Avengers: Endgame 10
The Tax Collector Aug 7, 2020 The Tax Collector 6
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Bill And Ted Face The Music Aug 28, 2020 Bill And Ted Face The Music 7
Unhinged Aug 21, 2020 Unhinged 6
90 Day Fiance's Paul And Karine Are Back Together, But What About The Show? TBD 90 Day Fiance's Paul And Karine Are Back Together, But What About The Show? Rating TBD
Synchronic Oct 23, 2020 Synchronic 8
Adele Had The Best Reaction After Landing First-Time Hosting Gig On SNL TBD Adele Had The Best Reaction After Landing First-Time Hosting Gig On SNL Rating TBD
Watch The Great’s Elle Fanning And More Differentiate The Hulu Show’s Fact From Fiction TBD Watch The Great’s Elle Fanning And More Differentiate The Hulu Show’s Fact From Fiction Rating TBD
The Wicked Movie Just Hit A Major Setback TBD The Wicked Movie Just Hit A Major Setback Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information