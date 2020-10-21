Would Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Michael Rooker Return To The MCU? Here’s The Latest

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive universe that is constantly growing. And while fans have had to wait longer than anticipate for Phase Four, there are some highly anticipated projects coming down the line. This is especially true for James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with some fans hoping that Michael Rooker's Yondu ends up making an appearance. And now Rooker has addressed this possibility himself.
Yondu was an antagonist in the original Guardians of the Galaxy movie, who got an emotional redemption arc in the sequel. But despite sacrificing himself to save Star-Lord, some moviegoers still want to see the blue guy in the upcoming threequel. Michael Rooker recently addressed this possibility, saying:
You know what? I loved the character. I don't know how they could do it, but of course it's possible. Anything's possible in the Marvel universe, you know, there's time traveling and all that kind of stuff. So yeah, of course it's possible. But will they be able to afford me? I don't know. At Marvel, they don't have a lot of money you know, it's really tough out there!
Well, this is hopeful. Because while Yondu's fate seemed pretty cut and dry at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Michael Rooker would still be happy to play his signature Marvel character again. As the Walking Dead alum knows, the comic book genre is full of macguffins that could bring characters back.
Michael Rooker's comments to ComicBook are sure to excite the many Guardians of the Galaxy fans who would love to see Yondu on the big screen one more time. He admits to loving his MCU character, which is hopeful ahead of Vol. 3's production. Of course, there's no telling if this is on James Gunn's radar.
It obviously seems unlikely that Yondu will rise from the dead, especially since his death is one of the most heartbreaking of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. But if Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 included flashback sequences, there could be a logical way to bring Michael Rooker's character to the big screen. We'll just have to wait and see what James Gunn has in store once his shift pivots from The Suicide Squad back to the Guardians.
While Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame killed off a ton of characters, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was ahead of the game in this regard. After reconciling with Star-Lord, Yondu once again looks out for his adopted son and sacrifices himself to save the Guardian leader. You can re-watch the tear jerker sequence below.
I'm not crying, you're crying. In addition to the gut wrenching death scene, Yondu was also given a gorgeous space funeral in the final moments of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Ravagers gave him the colors that were previously stripped away, and the final shot featured Rocket Raccoon looking at the view.
There's currently no telling what James Gunn has in store for audiences with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The highly anticipated threequel has been pushed back years, largely due to the filmmaker's temporary firing by Disney. Fans are eager to return to the fan favorite property, and pick up the narrative after the wild events of Infinity War and Endgame. The group will also appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, which should help satiate the fandom's ongoing wait.
