Would Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Michael Rooker Return To The MCU? Here’s The Latest

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive universe that is constantly growing. And while fans have had to wait longer than anticipate for Phase Four, there are some highly anticipated projects coming down the line. This is especially true for James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with some fans hoping that Michael Rooker's Yondu ends up making an appearance. And now Rooker has addressed this possibility himself.