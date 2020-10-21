During Avengers Event, Kamala Harris Touched On Chadwick Boseman's Friendship, Legacy

This wasn’t the first time that Kamala Harris has touched on Chadwick Boseman’s passing, as she was one of the many notable names in culture who shared condolences after the news broke back in August. Even directors and fellow co-stars seemed unaware of Boseman's cancer struggles prior to his passing, so the news was a huge shock for those who knew the actor personally as well as for those who had followed his career through big screen ventures and his rise to becoming a household name.