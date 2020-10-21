Netflix’s American Murder: The Family Next Door Hit A Streaming Milestone

52 million views in a month is nothing to sneeze at, to be sure. Of course, with Netflix it needs to be remembered that while there was a time when you had to watch the majority of a TV show or movie for it to count as a "view" that hasn't been the case for some time. Now, Netflix counts views after you've watched two minutes of the item, just enough to be sure you didn't press the button by accident, and then it counts. So it's possible that after the end of 28 days 52 million may have started American Murder, that doesn't mean that many people have actually seen it.