How Long The Batman Will Still Be Filming, According To Colin Farrell

Warner Bros. has seen great success with its DC movies over the past few years. This includes the DC Extended Universe as well as standalone films like Joker. There are a variety of highly anticipated projects coming to theaters, especially Matt Reeves' The Batman. Production for the blockbuster has recently resumed after a few delays, with the A+ cast returning to set. This includes Colin Farrell, who recently revealed how long he's expecting to work on The Batman.