How Long The Batman Will Still Be Filming, According To Colin Farrell

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Warner Bros. has seen great success with its DC movies over the past few years. This includes the DC Extended Universe as well as standalone films like Joker. There are a variety of highly anticipated projects coming to theaters, especially Matt Reeves' The Batman. Production for the blockbuster has recently resumed after a few delays, with the A+ cast returning to set. This includes Colin Farrell, who recently revealed how long he's expecting to work on The Batman.
Colin Farrell will be playing Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin in The Batman, and is unrecognizable in the movie's first footage. Farrell is using heavy prosthesis for this transformation, and it looks like he's going to be rocking said makeup for a long time. Because when recently speaking about The Batman's return to production, he said:
They had a little bump in the road a few weeks ago that you may or may not have read about. They are back shooting now. I start up again after a 7 month break on Monday. I shoot until February on and off.
Well, that was honest. It looks like Colin Farrell is finally getting back to work on Matt Reeves' highly anticipated DC debut. And while he hasn't shot a ton of footage yet, the 44 year-old actor is buckling up to play Penguin for another 3-4 months. That's a lot of makeup.
Colin Farrell's comments to Today FM help to peel back the curtain on The Batman's mysterious set. Production for the comic book movie is in full swing, and Chicago has been transformed into Gotham City for exterior shots. But it looks like the job has only just begun, as Matt Reeves and company will be immersing themselves in the project for quite a bit more time.
After The Batman hits theaters, a prequel series will be arriving on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
The Batman will feature Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne facing off against a trio of iconic villains, including Colin Farrell's Penguin. The beloved characters will be new in their respective careers, and Oswald Cobblepot won't be the crime lord we know and love. At least, not yet.
Details about The Batman's story are very slowly trickling in, partly due to shooting in public. For instance, the set dressing in Chicago revealed the time setting to be 2019 or later, rather than a period piece. Furthermore, this seems to indicate that we're in an entirely different universe than the greater DCEU, which already established Ben Affleck as its Dark Knight.
As for Colin Farrell, fans are eager to see what he'll bring to his role in The Batman. The prosthesis has made him unrecognizable, and will likely help him immerse himself in the comic book villain. Of course, he's got some fairly big shoes to fill in. The character's most iconic live-action version is obviously Denny DeVito in Batman Returns, as well as Robin Lord Taylor in Gotham and Burgess Meredith from the classic Adam West show/movie.
The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.