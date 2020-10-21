Ghostbusters: Afterlife Has Been Delayed, But There's A Silver Lining

If there’s something strange in the neighborhood, we’ve been told that if there’s anyone to call, it has to be the Ghostbusters. But even with that common knowledge in our minds and hearts, 2020 saw the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife pushed into the earlier end of 2021, with a March 2021 release date seeming to be set and sealed. However, as 2020 is indeed wild, and 2021 is getting closer by the day, we’ve seen the Jason Reitman directed legacy-quel handed another delay. But the silver lining is the new June release date happens to be a very special occasion for all Ghostbusters fans to celebrate.