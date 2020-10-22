How Lily James Reportedly Felt After Pictures Of PDA With Married Actor Dominic West Broke

View this post on Instagram

‘The Pursuit of Love’ .. I’ve wrapped (well, almost completely) @emortimer @emily_beecham and N. Mitford (of course), you have my heart. Im in awe of you Emilys’ and I feel so so proud and grateful and lucky to have got to spend these long/short weeks with you, and @dollywells and our whole wondrous cast and crew. I cannot get enough of you!! I’m so full of you and the story and life. Life-affirming. During the strangest most difficult times. I’m nostalgic already. Must stop typing. Heavy bright heart. #thepursuitoflove