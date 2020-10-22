Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Jokes About All The Fake Blood Needed For The Sequel

Leave a Comment
The horror renaissance has resulted in plenty of iconic properties heading back to theaters. This includes Halloween, with David Gordon Green's 2018 sequel breaking records and serving as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's original. Jamie Lee Curtis is once again playing final girl Laurie Strode, and will appear in two more sequels starting with Halloween Kills. And the legendary scream queen recently joked about the massive amount of fake blood needed to make the project into a reality.
Halloween Kills is in the can and was set to arrive in theaters this October, before being delayed a full year amid the pandemic. Jamie Lee Curtis is as disappointed as anyone else about this, although she recently posted an awesome video from the movie's set. The Knives Out actress shared the story behind said clip, saying:
So the second movie that we shot takes place immediately where the first movie lets off, which is similar to what Hallowen II did. Halloween II picked up exactly after Halloween I. So I’ve been stabbed in the stomach by Michael. And the first sequence is us in the back of this truck which you see us climb into at the end of the movie. I posted on Instagram this video because you’re in the back of a truck, they’re trailing behind you. But I’m supposed to literally be bleeding out, I’m supposed to be hemorrhaging. So we had to freshen the sticky blood. And they have this big bucket, like a paint bucket. And by the end of it I was like ‘Give me my bucket. I want my bucket.’ Because it was warm, and it was super cold. David called it ‘the sauce.’ He said 'Bring in more sauce.'
You can't be in a slasher without blood, and it turns out the fake red stuff was actually quite comforting for Jamie Lee Curtis when filming the opening sequence of Halloween Kills. Namely because she was cold, and the bucket of blood helped to keep her warm. That's movie magic.
Jamie Lee Curtis' comments come from her recent conversation with fellow scream queen Neve Campbell for Variety. With both stars returning to their respective slashers with Halloween Kills and Scream 5, they had a unique perspective on the genre. Curtis is no stranger to fake blood given her years playing Laurie Strode, and there's clearly going to be plenty in the highly anticipated Halloween sequel.
As a reminder, you can check out the video that Jamie Lee Curtis was referencing below.
I mean, how can you not love her? While this video of Jamie Lee Curtis went viral when she originally posted it on social media, her recent conversation with Neve Campbell gives it new context. It turns out the bucket of blood was actually providing Curtis with some warmth when filming, which is why she's clinging to it so fiercely. Mind blown.
The ending of 2018's Halloween saw three generations of Strode women unite against Michael Myers. After Karen shot The Shape in the neck, Laurie fought him off and they trapped him in the basement as they set her house ablaze. Unfortunately this didn't kill the iconic villain, and he'll once again be rampaging through Haddonfield.
The news of Halloween Kills' delay came with a short teaser for David Gordon Green's sequel. In it we see the scene Jamie Lee Curtis was filming with her bucket of blood. And she had to be consistently covered in the stuff in order for Laurie's injury to seem realistic. Check it out below.
Is it October 2021 yet? While Halloween Kills was completed by Blumhouse, but we'll unfortunately have to wait a full year for the slasher to hit theaters. Jamie Lee Curtis has teased that the movie will "unpack" the events of John Carpenter's original, and the movie's cast and working surely seems to tease this.
Halloween Kills will make the town of Haddonfield a character itself, as the various survivors from Michael's original 1978 murder spree are brought back to the franchise. Kyle Richards, Charles Cyphers, and Nancy Stephens will all be reprising their roles from the original Halloween. Additionally, Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Longstreet will play adult versions of Tommy Doyle and Lonnie Elamn respectively.
Halloween Kills is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 15, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.