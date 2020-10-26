Why We Didn’t See More Divergent Movies

Are There Any Plans For Future Divergent Movies?

Whereas Percy Jackson is finally getting its due with a Disney+ TV show in the works after its movie series was cancelled, there’s not much hopeful news to discuss about the future of Divergent on the big screen. The movies were not handled with love and care and I don’t imagine the series will see a resurgence in the near future unless Veronica Roth decides to write more books about the dystopian world and sparks a new interest in the novel series. We can at least rest easy knowing the first Divergent movie can give fans their movie fix on the trilogy and seeing each member of the cast go on to do some incredible projects (sometimes together) has been a joy.