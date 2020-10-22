Daniel Kaluuya Is Producing A Live-Action Barney Movie And His Reason Is Actually Awesome

What will be interesting to see is if Mattel Films’ upcoming Barney movie will be primarily directed at kids, or if it will take a more Pixar-like approach and strike a balance that appeals to youths and adults alike. Judging by Daniel Kaluuya’s comment, it sounds like he wants the core message of the original TV series to be explored on multiple levels, which would be a prime argument to the latter creative path. Plus, many of the people who watched Barney as kids are now adults with kids of their own, so this movie can easily mix in nostalgia with plenty of new elements.