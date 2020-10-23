Gramercy Directors Reveal Personal Connections To The Mental Health Film

It almost eludes definition, which is kind of magical about the title of the film. That we can name depression and grief, there are words for it, and yet the actual experience of having grief and depression in our experience transcends language and most of it exists in this kind of, ‘I don’t know how to express this’ space. That’s like the human experience in general, most of our experiences exist in a space that we don’t have words for and yet we spend so much time expressing it in words.