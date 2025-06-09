We've Been Seeing Marcus Break Down For Two Seasons On Ginny And Georgia. Why His Season 3, Episode 10 Moment Was 'Grounded In Truth' And So Important For The EPs To Tell
It's a moment that changes everything.
The following article contains spoilers for Ginny & Georgia Season 3. If you’re not caught up, you can check it out with a Netflix subscription.
After two years of waiting, Ginny & Georgia Season 3 finally premiered as part of the 2025 Netflix schedule. If you binged the latest batch of episodes like I did, then you surely reached the finale – in which Marcus Baker (Felix Mallard) finally breaks down in front of his family after battling depression for several seasons. In the aftermath of this critical moment, the series' EPs opened up to CinemaBlend about the poignant scene and the story behind its conception.
What Happened To Marcus At The End Of Ginny & Georgia Season 3?
Ginny & Georgia, which is one of the best to binge on Netflix, has has consistently tackled mentally health especially with Marcus, and that continues in Season 3. Throughout the season, his depression steadily worsened, culminating in him not only getting suspended from school but also developing a drinking habit.
A critical moment occurs when his sister, Maxine, tells their parents that he has been drinking, and they attempt to ground him. However, Marcus sneaks out and goes to a year-end party where he gets wasted. Maxine brings him home early because she's extremely concerned, but it's there that they run into their parents, who are waiting for them.
The Bakers try to confront Marcus about his behavior and asking if he hates them. He instantly says he doesn't, but he vehemently repeats one phrase to them over and over again, “I hate me.” He ultimately falls apart and, in that moment, his folks know something is very wrong.
How Sarah Lampert Adn Sarah Glinski Approached This Scene
When I spoke to series creator Sarah Lampert and showrunner Sarah Glinski about Marcus' breakdown, Lampert admitted that it was a balance of grounding it "in truth” as well as working alongside Mental Health America to make sure it was respectful:
Glinski explained that with Marcus, the creative team wanted to make sure that his story was told in a slow and natural way that many teenagers have experienced themselves. They wanted it all to build up over time and, as a result the scene would feel almost “earned” to the audience when it ultimately happened. Glinski said:
One area in which Ginny & Georgia Season 2 improved upon the first season was its portrayal of mental health, and Season 3 got that right and more. Marcus, at least in the beginning, fell into the typical “boy next door” archetype that's commonly seen on teen romance show on Netflix. Needless to say, there didn't seem to be all that much to the character, initially.
But, over time, as the layers behind Marcus' mask of indifference were revealed, the genuine sadness he feels about himself arises. That feeling subsequently produces a version of him that feels not only real but also relatable. Sarah Lampert admitted that even in the writers' room, those who crafted the character's story brought their “heart and soul” to the mental health aspect of the show, and that’s just wonderful:
I’m not sure what will happen next with Marcus. What is known is that at the end of Season 3, his mother takes him somewhere to receive help. Considering how well Ginny & Georgia's writers and producers have handled mental health on the show thus far, I'm confident that they'll continue to handle Marcus' journey with care. I'm eager to see what lies ahead for the young man in Season 4 but, for now, check out other great titles on the 2025 TV schedule.
