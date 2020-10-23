Why Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Her Daughter's Sense Of 'Entitlement' Is 'Beautiful'

So rather than thinking her daughter is entitled due to growing up in celebrity culture, she’s more talking about Apple Martin in terms of her daughter’s generation and the opportunities they will now be entitled to that she lacked. Though I still have to say using that word was a choice, this isn't exactly the first time Gwyneth Paltrow's oddball way of saying things has made headlines. And it's nice to see Gwyneth Paltrow have positive things to say about Apple Martin as she's paving her way, just as her famous mother Blythe Danner has done for her.