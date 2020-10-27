All 4 Welcome To The Blumhouse Movies, Ranked

The movie-going experience has been quite different than normal in October 2020, with the most high profile horror features being delayed, but don’t be mistaken – there is plenty of new, exciting genre content available for those who are looking for it. A perfect example of this is the series of Welcome to the Blumhouse movies: a collection of four scary features that rolled out exclusively on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month. It’s a diverse group of titles, with each one having its own way of getting into audiences’ minds, but ultimately excellent fodder for the holiday season.

Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour’s Black Box and Veena Sud’s The Lie debuted the first week of October, and Zu Quirke’s Nocturne and Elan and Rajeev Dassani’s Evil Eye came out the second – and now that they are all available, we figured we’d have some fun stacking them against each other. Which one of the released titles is the best of the bunch? How should you prioritize each of the movies on your Halloween watch list as we get closer to the big day? Read on and find out!