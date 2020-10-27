Comments

Jamie Foxx’s Sister Is Dead, See His Beautiful Tribute

In a year of great loss and tragedy, the passing of a loved one can be even more devastating to anyone who has to endure such sadness. Actor Jamie Foxx is the latest person to share such pain with the world, as he announced that his sister, DeOndra Dixon, has passed away at the age of 36. To commemorate her life, Foxx posted the following tribute to his late sister’s memory:

My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light... I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money... well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome... from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music... Deondra you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ... I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y’all please keep my family in your prayers... ????????????

Memorializing DeOndra’s passing on his Instagram, Jamie Foxx recalled the many bright spots that his sister had brought to his life, as well as her own. An ambassador for the Global Downs Syndrome Foundation, Ms. Dixon was a spark of joy in the world throughout her life. And a big part of that happiness came from something that even the happiest of people can sometimes take for granted: the simple act of dancing.

Dancing was a huge part of DeOndra Dixon’s passion in life, and Jamie Foxx made several references to moments that saw her engage in her happiest of pass times in his internet eulogy. Apparently, she was always known for dominating the dance floor at any party she went to, and according to Jamie, she even put recording artist Chris Brown to shame with some of her moves. Even more impressively, DeOndra Dixon actually used those dance skills to help her brother, as she was also a featured dancer in the video for his 2009 single “Blame It,” as you’ll see below:

Even in referring to her passing, Jamie Foxx infuses a portion of the joy that DeOndra Dixon gave to the world. Instead of the traditionally somber terminology that one may use for a loved one’s passing, Foxx used a word that says it all, as he refers to his sister not as passing on but rather as having “transitioned.” His explanation came from the following remarks in his Instagram post:

I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light.

Losing a family member is one of the greatest pains in life, and dealing with that loss is part of what makes us all human. Reading Jamie Foxx’s words about his sister DeOndra show that while he’s clearly grieving, he’s also taking the time to remember what made her so unique in the first place. When our loved ones can mourn us with such warm words, the healing process has clearly begun. We here at CinemaBlend would like to extend our condolences to Mr. Foxx and his family, during this time of great sorrow.

