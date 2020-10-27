Jamie Foxx’s Sister Is Dead, See His Beautiful Tribute

Dancing was a huge part of DeOndra Dixon’s passion in life, and Jamie Foxx made several references to moments that saw her engage in her happiest of pass times in his internet eulogy. Apparently, she was always known for dominating the dance floor at any party she went to, and according to Jamie, she even put recording artist Chris Brown to shame with some of her moves. Even more impressively, DeOndra Dixon actually used those dance skills to help her brother, as she was also a featured dancer in the video for his 2009 single “Blame It,” as you’ll see below: